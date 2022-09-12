12 September 2022, 12:52

About 6.1trln tenge to be spent on Almaty city’s development till 2030

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Deputy Mayor of Almaty city Mukhit Azirbayev presented the city’s 2025 Development Plan and 2030 Midterm Development Prospects, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, a new general layout of the city will be approved by the end of the year.

Besides, until mid-2023, the municipal administration will develop master plans for five new poly-centers called North, Eastern Gates, West, South-West, and Historical Centre.

The master plans of North and Eastern Gates poly- centres will be approved by the end of 2022. The other three poly-centres’ master plans will be elaborated by June 2023.

The structure of the poly-centres and their economic specialization will be approved by 2030.

Thus, North poly-centre located northward of Rayimbek avenue will be fully modernized till 2026 end and will cover partially Zhetyssu and Turksib districts. The centre will focus on redevelopment of industrial territories and areas with dilapidated private houses. A new recreation area will be built along the Big Almaty Channel, in the territory of former Zelenstroy and Bauma Grove.

The Eastern Gates poly-centre, with consideration of its proximity to the international airport and Western Europe-Western China highway, will operate as a logistics and large multi-modal passenger transport hub, which will include an LRT station, Eastern railway station, and BRT line integrated with the suburban public transport. An exposition and entertainment centre, as well as a new recreation area with a residential and social infrastructure, will be built here.

The development of the West poly-center aims at the expansion of the industrial zone. For instance, railway station #3 will be opened in Boralday settlement. The infrastructure around Saka Burial Mounds ethnographic park will be improved, and a recreation park with the area of 90 hectares, as well as new residential districts will be created here.

Similar goals are set for the North-West poly-centre, which will focus on the transformation of Altyn-Orda wholesale and retail market into a wholesale-distribution centre. A large multi-modal passenger transport hub will be built on the site of Barlyk market. The new hub will include Zapadnyi bus terminal, LRT station and underground.

The works in the Historical Centre will focus on landscaping and restoration of historical and cultural buildings, including those privately owned. As per the economic specialization, the Historical Centre will develop the tourism and services sector.

«Up to 60% of all investments will be spent on priority development of new poly-centres. As per preliminary data, 6.1trln tenge will be required for the development of poly-centres and other territories of the city by the end of 2030. 2.8trln tenge of this amount will be allocated from the budget and 3.3trln tenge will be attracted from investors. Additionally, 1.2trln tenge will be needed for the withdrawal of land plots for the construction of social, road, engineering and recreation infrastructure,» Mukhit Azirbayev added.