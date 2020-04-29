Go to the main site
    About 4 tons of fish die in Atyrau rgn

    29 April 2020, 11:12

    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM - 3.7 tons of dead fish were found and collected in the Primorsky canal on the territory of the Akzhayyk State Nature Reserve, Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

    On April 27, a spawning run of weakened fish was observed. The fish was heading to the Ural River from the Caspian Sea. According to the reports, the fish was weakened due to the low concentration of dissolved oxygen in the water.

    «Presumably, the fish died because of sea water inflow in the swamp shallow waters. Thus, swamp waters entered the Primorsky canal and caused poisoning of fish species,» Saken Dildakhmet, press secretary of the Committee for Forestry and Wildlife under the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, informed via his Facebook account.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Atyrau region
