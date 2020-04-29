Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

About 4 tons of fish die in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
29 April 2020, 11:12
About 4 tons of fish die in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM - 3.7 tons of dead fish were found and collected in the Primorsky canal on the territory of the Akzhayyk State Nature Reserve, Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

On April 27, a spawning run of weakened fish was observed. The fish was heading to the Ural River from the Caspian Sea. According to the reports, the fish was weakened due to the low concentration of dissolved oxygen in the water.

«Presumably, the fish died because of sea water inflow in the swamp shallow waters. Thus, swamp waters entered the Primorsky canal and caused poisoning of fish species,» Saken Dildakhmet, press secretary of the Committee for Forestry and Wildlife under the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, informed via his Facebook account.


Atyrau region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA