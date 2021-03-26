Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
About 30-60% of convalescents suffer from post-COVID syndrome — expert

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
26 March 2021, 21:50
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Around 30-60% of people who had recovered from the novel coronavirus infection suffer from post-COVID syndrome, the deputy director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, Alexander Gorelov, told the Vesti FM radio on Thursday.

«At present, about 30-60% suffer from the so-called ‘long COVID,’ or the post-COVID syndrome,» he said, TASS reports.

The director of the National Medical Research Center for Therapy and Preventive Medicine of the Russian Healthcare Ministry, Igor Nikitin, earlier explained that post-COVID syndrome is an umbrella medical term that refers to a group of symptoms indicating multi-systemic, multi-organ damage done by COVID-19. Among those symptoms, he mentioned sweating, easy fatigability and concentration problems.

Meanwhile, Professor Galina Ivanova, who is the chief freelance specialist in medical rehabilitation of the Russian Health Ministry, estimates that around 70% of those who had recovered from COVID-19 will require rehabilitation.


