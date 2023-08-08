About 3 thsd road accidents registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2023 — official statistics

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - From January to June, about 3 thousand traffic accidents were registered in Kyrgyzstan, the National Statistical Committee reported with reference to the Main Department for Road Safety of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazinform cites Kabar.

Compared to the same period last year, the number of accidents decreased by 1.3%. The largest share fell on:

• Bishkek (45%);

• Chui region (19%);

• Osh region (10%).

4.4 thousand people were injured in road accidents, which is 5% less compared to January-June 2022. 269 people died: 8.5% more than a year earlier.

The number of accidents involving children increased by 2.2%. In the first half of this year, 820 accidents were registered. They killed 38 children and injured 981.

153 accidents were committed with the participation of drunk drivers, which is 17% less than in January-June last year.