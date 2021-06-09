Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    About 3,000 vaccinated in Almaty a day

    9 June 2021, 13:39

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of June 8 Almaty recorded 138 new coronavirus cases (local), including 126 symptomatic. 218 patients were discharged, while 100 were admitted.

    933 people (including 33 children) are staying at the infectious diseases hospitals. 77 are at the intensive care units, 10 are on life support.

    1,251 are receiving outpatient treatment, including 217 asymptomatic, the healthcare department reports.

    As of June 8 about 2,919 were vaccinated against COVID-19. 321,500 got the vaccine at large. There are 211 vaccination rooms in the city with 304 brigades working there.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region