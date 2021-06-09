Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
About 3,000 vaccinated in Almaty a day

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 June 2021, 13:39
ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of June 8 Almaty recorded 138 new coronavirus cases (local), including 126 symptomatic. 218 patients were discharged, while 100 were admitted.

933 people (including 33 children) are staying at the infectious diseases hospitals. 77 are at the intensive care units, 10 are on life support.

1,251 are receiving outpatient treatment, including 217 asymptomatic, the healthcare department reports.

As of June 8 about 2,919 were vaccinated against COVID-19. 321,500 got the vaccine at large. There are 211 vaccination rooms in the city with 304 brigades working there.


