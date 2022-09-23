Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
About $2trln laundered globally per annum – Berik Assylov
23 September 2022, 12:58

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Taking the floor at the XX jubilee meeting of the SCO Prosecutors General being held in Astana today, Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Berik Assylov said that the SCO states account for a quarter of the global GDP, Kazinform reports.

«High economic growth is always accompanied by negative processes: underground economy, legalization of illegal earnings, illegal withdrawal of assets abroad. As per the UN estimates, the total amount of money laundered globally per annum is approximately $2trln or 5% of the global GDP,» he said.

According to international experts, the annual difference in trade turnover of the SCO member states is $675bln, he noted.

«It is acknowledged that a part of these funds is spent on criminal goals, including financing of terrorism and extremism. I believe that exchange of experience in this matter is of utmost importance,» Berik Assylov added.

