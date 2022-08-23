Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Agriculture
About 21mln tonnes of hay made in Kazakhstan
23 August 2022 12:24

About 21mln tonnes of hay made in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev reported on haymaking activities at the Government’s meeting today, Kazinform reports.

«According to the latest data provided by the local executive bodies, 21mln tonnes of hay have been made to date, which is 87.3% of the plan of 24.1mln tonnes. In general, all the regions observe positive dynamics of fodder harvesting,» the Minister said.

As of 22 August, 1.2mln tonnes of haylage or 90.6%, 1mln tonnes of straw or 27.4%, 918 tonnes or 17.6% of concentrated fodder and 192 tonnes of silage or 11% of the target have been made for now.

Noteworthy to say that major part of fodder making works are carried out in September and October, the Minister added.


Related news
1200-seat school opened in Semey
439 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19
Kazakhstan opens honorary consulate in East Java
Read also
Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
Kazakh PM instructs to develop draft plan for realization of President’s Address
We’re responsible for effective realization of reforms – Kazakh Government Head
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan loses at US Open doubles
EMG geologists made great contribution to opening of major oilfields – Kazakh PM
Askar Umarov appointed head of Central Communications Service
Alikhan Smailov chairs meeting on Atyrau rgn’s social and economic development
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan reaches Challenger tournament semis
Popular
1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive