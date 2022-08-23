23 August 2022 12:24

About 21mln tonnes of hay made in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev reported on haymaking activities at the Government’s meeting today, Kazinform reports.

«According to the latest data provided by the local executive bodies, 21mln tonnes of hay have been made to date, which is 87.3% of the plan of 24.1mln tonnes. In general, all the regions observe positive dynamics of fodder harvesting,» the Minister said.

As of 22 August, 1.2mln tonnes of haylage or 90.6%, 1mln tonnes of straw or 27.4%, 918 tonnes or 17.6% of concentrated fodder and 192 tonnes of silage or 11% of the target have been made for now.

Noteworthy to say that major part of fodder making works are carried out in September and October, the Minister added.