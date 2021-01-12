Go to the main site
    About 150,000 first-year students to start blended learning

    12 January 2021, 13:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «About 150, 000 first-year students of Kazakhstan will transit to blended learning starting from January 18 this year,» Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Miras Daulenov said, Kazinform reports.

    Lectures will be held online, while seminars, laboratory practicals will be held offline.

    All the universities will strictly adhere to sanitary and epidemiological rules. No more than 40% of lecture halls will be occupied. Social distancing will be kept, no less than 2 meters between the desks.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Education
