About 14,000 teachers immunized against COVID-19 in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Mass vaccination of the population against the coronavirus infection is underway in Atyrau region. 14,000 teachers have reportedly got their shots of anti-COVID vaccines, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 403 local residents have been inoculated with the first component of the anti-COVID vaccines in the past day.

Starting from February 1, 240,574 people have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines, while the second component has been administered to 216,551 people.

As of November 1, about 14,000 teachers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region.

It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign started in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to be vaccinated against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination for all eligible citizens of Kazakhstan kicked off on April 2, 2021.



