Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.47 eur/kzt 472.66

    rub/kzt 7.84 cny/kzt 68.41
Weather:
Nur-Sultan+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    About 12,000 first-graders to attend schools in new academic year in Almaty

    22 August 2022 17:52

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM 290,000 students will attend secondary schools in Almaty in the upcoming 2022/2023 academic year, Kazinfrom correspondent reports.

    «The number of first-graders is 12,000. 7,000 of them have been enrolled in the Kazakh-language schools, and 5,000 will attend Russian-language schools,» Deputy Chief of the Municipal Education Department Aidyn Sailaubay said at a briefing.

    301 secondary schools are functioning in Almaty today. Of them, 201 are public schools and 91 are private ones.

    All the schools of the city are shifting to a 5-day schooling week, due to the prolongation of the academic year until May 31.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Almaty #Education #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    1200-seat school opened in Semey
    439 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19
    Kazakhstan opens honorary consulate in East Java
    431 fresh COVID-19 cases, 454 recoveries confirmed in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
    2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
    4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
    5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan