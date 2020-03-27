Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
About 100 under quarantine in Mangistau rgn

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 March 2020, 12:09
AKTAU. KAZINFORM «About 100 people were put into quarantine in Mangistau region,»head of the regional healthcare department Anuar Sagimbayev said.

According to him, the region takes preventive measures, hospitals are ready to accommodate patients with infectious diseases. About 400 people were monitored and discharged with quarantine lifted. Recently, some 70 people, nationals of Kazakhstan, arrived in Aktau from Istanbul. They all were tested and are kept under quarantine now. They will be quarantinde at home if their tests are negative.

He also noted that on March 24 Kazakhstani students arrived in Karaganda from Warsaw. Six of them are from Mangistau region. Upon arrival they were monitored, their tests showed negative result. They are asked to self-isolate at home for 14 days.


