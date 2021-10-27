Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Fellow nationals

    About 1 mln reps of Kazakh diaspora willing to return to Kazakhstan

    27 October 2021, 17:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – About one million of representatives of the Kazakh diaspora residing abroad are willing to return to Kazakhstan, says Vice President of Otandastar Foundation Magauiya Sarbassov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the session dedicated to the establishment of the Association of the Kazakh-speaking mass media abroad on Wednesday, Sarbassov said a new website had been launched for qandastar (representatives of the Kazakh diaspora) in line with the instruction of the Kazakh Ministry of Information and Social Development.

    The goal is to disseminate information in the Kazakh, Russian, and Latin languages as well as the Arabic script and provide information for those willing to return to Kazakhstan. Users of the newly launched website Eruik can familiarize with the data provided before coming to Kazakhstan.

    According to the Vice President of the Otandastar Foundation, about one million of representatives of the Kazakh diaspora residing abroad are willing to return to their native land. Those are mainly people living in China, Russia, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Great Britain, and Germany.

    Sarbassov also pointed out that the number of those willing to return to Kazakhstan will increase after the quarantine curbs are eased and borders are opened.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan Otandastar Foundation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    4 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
    5 Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay