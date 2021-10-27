Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
About 1 mln reps of Kazakh diaspora willing to return to Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 October 2021, 17:27
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – About one million of representatives of the Kazakh diaspora residing abroad are willing to return to Kazakhstan, says Vice President of Otandastar Foundation Magauiya Sarbassov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the session dedicated to the establishment of the Association of the Kazakh-speaking mass media abroad on Wednesday, Sarbassov said a new website had been launched for qandastar (representatives of the Kazakh diaspora) in line with the instruction of the Kazakh Ministry of Information and Social Development.

The goal is to disseminate information in the Kazakh, Russian, and Latin languages as well as the Arabic script and provide information for those willing to return to Kazakhstan. Users of the newly launched website Eruik can familiarize with the data provided before coming to Kazakhstan.

According to the Vice President of the Otandastar Foundation, about one million of representatives of the Kazakh diaspora residing abroad are willing to return to their native land. Those are mainly people living in China, Russia, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Great Britain, and Germany.

Sarbassov also pointed out that the number of those willing to return to Kazakhstan will increase after the quarantine curbs are eased and borders are opened.


