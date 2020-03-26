Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    About 1,500 passengers of 18 flights quarantined in Nur-Sultan

    26 March 2020, 19:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «About 1,500 passengers from 18 flights for the past three days were quarantined,» head of the public healthcare department of Nur-Sultan Saule Kisikova said.

    1,483 passengers arrived at Nur-Sultan International Airport during March 22-25 were isolated due to the state of emergency in effect in the city. Three of them were tested positive. They were hospitalized, their close contacts were also monitored.

    As earlier reported, 12 new coronavirus cases were revealed in Kazakhstan bringing total to 109 cases. 61 cases were diagnosed in Nur-Sultan, 40 in Almaty, 2 in Karaganda, 2 in Shymkent, 1 in Almaty region, 1 in Aktobe region, 1 in Zhambyl region and one in North Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes