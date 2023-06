About 1.3mln Kazakhstanis recovered from COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Six people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread.

All those who recovered are the residents of Almaty city.

Since the start of the global pandemic 1,292,046 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country in total.