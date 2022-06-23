Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
About 1,000 families to be provided with housing in Karaganda region

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
23 June 2022, 13:48
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM As many as 1,000 families of the Karaganda region will be provided with rental housing and preferential housing loans, according to governor of the region Zhenis Kassymbek who said it at the briefing Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his words, 650,000 square meters of housing will be commissioned this year in the region, i.e. 11.7% more compared to 2021. Presently, the region implements several preferential mortgage programs together with the Otbasy Bank. Coal miners, metallurgists, and young people may apply for housing under these programs.

«In general, the socio-economic situation in the region is stable,» Kassymbek concluded.


