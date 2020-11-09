Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      East Kazakhstan region

    Abnormally warm weather descends on E Kazakhstan

    9 November 2020, 16:43

    SEMEI. KAZINFORM – Abnormally warm weather has descended on Semei in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    Local biologists confirmed that willow and other plants had begun to bloom amid the abnormally warm November. They claim the arrival of winter will be gradual and the region will observe mild winter weather.

    Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, said in a statement that southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps and even 25 mps is set to hit East Kazakhstan region on November 9.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    East Kazakhstan region Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    S. Korea experiences warmest spring this year: weather agency
    Scorching heat to persist across Kazakhstan midweek
    Fervent heat to grip most of Kazakhstan June 5
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    3 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    4 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    5 1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea