Abnormal heat to stay in Kostanay region through Thursday

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Daytime temperatures hit record +42°C in some districts of Kostanay region, as the anticyclone brought dry and hot weather to the region. As the national weather service warned, scorching heat will stay in the region through Thursday, Kazinform reports.

«Fervent heat will persist in the region in the nearest days, with temperatures surging to +38+42°C during daylight hours and to +20+25°C at nights. No precipitation is forecast. The heat is expected to relent by Thursday with the mercury to drop to +27+30°C in the daytime and to +18°C at nights,» a report reads.

Heat will give place to rains and thunderstorms, as well squalling wind and hail. Such a weather will last until Sunday, the met service says.

Emergencies services in several regions in Kazakhstan were put on a high alert due to +40°C heatwave.

Intense heat persists today in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Turkistan, Almaty, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl and Ulytau regions.