21 October 2022, 21:49

Abiba Abuzhakynova of Kazakhstan claims bronze at 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani judoka Abiba Abuzhakynova won the bronze medal at the at 2022 Judo Grand Slam in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee.

Kazakhstan’s Abiba Abuzhakynova claimed an early win over Assunta Scutto of Italy in the 48kg bronze bout.

Photo: olympic.kz