Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    Abdykalikova leaves Kazakh Parliament to take up new post

    1 April 2020, 10:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, has prematurely terminated the powers of MP Gulshara Abdykalikova, Kazinform reports.

    At today’s plenary session, Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin extended gratitude to Ms Abdykalikova for her work at the chamber.

    He also commended the historical decision to appoint a woman to be the governor of the region for the first time in Kazakhstan.

    In conclusion, he wished Gulshara Abdykalikova fruitful work in the new capacity.

    Recall that Gulshara Abdykalikova was appointed the governor of Kyzylorda region on March 28.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Parliament Appointments, dismissals Majilis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    Ombudsman for socially vulnerable groups under Kazakh President appointed
    New member of Kazakh Senate sworn in
    Kazakh Senate Speaker participates in int’l conference dedicated to Sultan Baybars in Egypt
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region