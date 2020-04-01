Abdykalikova leaves Kazakh Parliament to take up new post

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, has prematurely terminated the powers of MP Gulshara Abdykalikova, Kazinform reports.

At today’s plenary session, Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin extended gratitude to Ms Abdykalikova for her work at the chamber.

He also commended the historical decision to appoint a woman to be the governor of the region for the first time in Kazakhstan.

In conclusion, he wished Gulshara Abdykalikova fruitful work in the new capacity.

Recall that Gulshara Abdykalikova was appointed the governor of Kyzylorda region on March 28.



