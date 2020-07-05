Abdullah Gül congratulates Elbasy on forthcoming jubilee

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 July 2020, 18:30
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Abdullah Gül, the former President of Turkey, held a telephone conversation, the Elbasy official website reads.

Abdullah Gül congratulated Elbasy on the forthcoming jubilee wishing him good health, wellbeing. He noted historical importance of Nursultan Nazarbayev in the development of Kazakhstan as a strong and prosperous country with high authority in the world.

Elbasy expressed gratitude for sincere congratulants and highly praised years of cooperation aimed at development and strengthening of Kazakhstan-Turkey strategic relations.


