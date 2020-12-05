Go to the main site
    Abdrakhmanov relieved of the post of Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Sweden, Denmark

    5 December 2020, 15:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kairat Abdrakhmanov has been relieved of the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Sweden, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Denmark concurrently, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State signed the corresponding decree after the Kazakh diplomat had been appointed the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities.

    Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi told a press briefing at the Central Communications Service that in line with the Charter of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Mr. Abdrakhmanov has to be relieved of all appointments in his home country to be independent and impartial in his work.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

