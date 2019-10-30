Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
‘Abay Alemi’ cultural center to be built in the capital

Alzhanova Raushan
30 October 2019, 16:05
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A large cultural and educational center «Abay Alemi» (Abay’s World) is planned to be built in the capital of Kazakhstan, said Berdibek Saparbayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Berdibek Saparbayev made a speech at a meeting of the state commission for the preparation and holding of the 175th anniversary of Abay and the 1150th anniversary of Abu Nasr Muhammad al-Farabi. The roundtable was held in Akorda Presidential Residence.

The city’s Akimat allocated land for construction. Moreover, the preparation of design and estimate documentation has begun.

The «Abay Alemi» center will be constructed with the involvement of Samruk-Kazyna and other companies, Berdibek Saparbayev informed.

