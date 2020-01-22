Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Cultural Heritage

    #abai175: Tatarstan President recites Abai poem in Kazakh

    22 January 2020, 14:24

    KAZAN. KAZINFORM Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan, joined the #abai175 poetry challenge, dated to the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet, Abai.

    The President recited the poem of Abai and passed on the challenge to Governor of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov and Tatar Diaspora living in Kazakhstan, Tatar-Inform News Agency reports.

    As earlier reported the Tatar leading news agency, Tatar-Inform, also took part in the challenge taking it over from Kazinform News Agency.

    The video was posted on the President’s Instagram.



    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture Abai 175 Years
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    3 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August