    #Abai175: Kazakh Majilis Speaker joins poetry challenge

    2 August 2019, 10:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin joined the challenge dated to the 175th anniversary of Abai.

    As earlier reported, well-known opera singer, People’sArtist of Kazakhstan Bibigul Tulegenova passed the poetry challenge on toNurlan Nigmatulin, the Lower Chamber’s press service reports.

    «The legacyof Abai appears relevant today. His works lay the foundation for the spiritual developmentof the society. No matter how much time has passed the works of Abai will always be of great importance for all of us,» Nigmatullin said.

    Having recited the poems of Abai Nurlan Nigmatullinchallenged Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Nurdinjon Ismoilov.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

