#Аbai175: Hockey fans perform Abai's song at Barys Arena

Alzhanova Raushan
2 March 2020, 08:51
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – HC Barys has supported challenge # Аbai175, dedicated to the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet and enlightener Abai Kunanbayuly, Kazinform reports.

HC Barys posted a video on its Instagram account.

The video shows Barys captain and defender Darren Diez singing Abai’s song «Kozimnіn Karasy» during the match against HC Metallurg of Russia’s Magnitogorsk. The hockey player appeared before a crowd of thousands of fans wearing chapan (Kazakh national long dressing gown). The melody was caught up by all hockey fans.

It bears to remind that participants of challenge # Аbai175 read extracts from his poems. The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took the baton from a 9-year-old Lailim Shyrak from Nur-Sultan.

The challenge joined President's press secretary Berik Uali, head of the Presidential Administration Krymbek Kusherbayev, Kazakh ministers and regional governors, members of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, ex-ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia Imangali Tasmagambetov, the world famous Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen, composer, people's artist of Russia Igor Krutoy and many others. In general challenge # Аbai175 was supported in Azerbaijan, Tatarstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Japan, Uzbekistan, Jordan, France and other countries.

On May 30, 2019, the Head of State signed the Decree «On the celebration of the 175th anniversary of the birth of Abai Kunanbayuly.»


Hockey   Abai 175 Years  
