Abai Uii Culture and Business Houses unveiled in 5 countries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Abai Uii Culture and Business Houses project was launched with the support of the Information and Social Development Ministry,» Vice President of Otandastar Foundation Magauiya Sarbassov said.

He said that the project is called to develop cultural and humanitarian and business ties with compatriots living abroad. Various programs in humanitarian, cultural scientific, educational ad sports spheres are realized as part of the project. The Abai Uii was opened in Omsk, Russia, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in Berlin, Germany, in Istanbul, Turkey, and Kyiv, Ukraine. It is planned to open the Abai Uii in Mongolia, Russia’s Astrakhan and Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. It will depend on the epidemiological situation. The talks with Foreign Ministry and embassies are underway.

He also expressed hope that all the projects will be realized.

They say there are 5-7 mln Kazakhs staying overseas. The research is underway to define the exact number of compatriots abroad.

As earlier reported, last year marked the 175th anniversary of Great Abai. The Head of State signed the decree On celebrating the 175th anniversary of Abai on May 30, 2019. The Abai Day is observed on August 10 and is included into the calendar of holidays.