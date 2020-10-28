Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Abai 175 Years

    Abai statue unveiled in Kazakh city of Aktobe

    28 October 2020, 10:55

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – The new statue to the Kazakh poet Abai sits at the intersection of Abail Boulevard and Yesset Batyr Str. in the city of Aktobe, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The 6.2-meter statue’s authors are merited worker of culture of Kazakhstan, sculptor, member of the Union of Painters of Kazakhstan Toktar Yermekov and Zhenis Zhumankosov, the latter is the author of monuments of Aiteke bi, Zhalantos Bakhadur, Bokenbay batyr in Aktobe city.

    Attending the unveiling ceremony of the statue were Board Chairman of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan Ulykbek Yesdaulet, poet Akushtap Baktygereeva, Governor of Aktobe region Ondasyn Uralazin, Governor of Abai district of East Kazakhstan region Zharkynbek Baisabyrov, the region’s dwellers and reps of the intelligentsia.

    While addressing those present, Aktobe region’s Governor Ondasyn Urazalin stated that Abai’s verses reflect the world, life, outlook, and spirit of the Kazakh people. He also underscored the importance of celebrating and promoting the poet’s legacy.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Aktobe region Abai 175 Years
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Operaliya International Festival to be held in Astana
    Popular
    1 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    2 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    3 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    4 Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    5 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan