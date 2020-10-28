Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Abai statue unveiled in Kazakh city of Aktobe

Adlet Seilkhanov
28 October 2020, 10:55
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – The new statue to the Kazakh poet Abai sits at the intersection of Abail Boulevard and Yesset Batyr Str. in the city of Aktobe, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The 6.2-meter statue’s authors are merited worker of culture of Kazakhstan, sculptor, member of the Union of Painters of Kazakhstan Toktar Yermekov and Zhenis Zhumankosov, the latter is the author of monuments of Aiteke bi, Zhalantos Bakhadur, Bokenbay batyr in Aktobe city.

Attending the unveiling ceremony of the statue were Board Chairman of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan Ulykbek Yesdaulet, poet Akushtap Baktygereeva, Governor of Aktobe region Ondasyn Uralazin, Governor of Abai district of East Kazakhstan region Zharkynbek Baisabyrov, the region’s dwellers and reps of the intelligentsia.

While addressing those present, Aktobe region’s Governor Ondasyn Urazalin stated that Abai’s verses reflect the world, life, outlook, and spirit of the Kazakh people. He also underscored the importance of celebrating and promoting the poet’s legacy.

