Abai school for gifted children to open in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM A number of educational facilities will open in the new academic year in Shymkent.

For example, a specialized gymnasium school for gifted children named after Abai in honor of the 175th anniversary of great poet Abai Kunanbayev will open its doors this September. The new school is purposed to help develop secondary education and raise teaching quality.