      Abai 175 Years

    Abai’s works to be translated into ten languages

    16 January 2020, 14:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – To mark Abai’s 175th anniversary it is planned to translate his works into ten languages, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Vice Minister of Culture and Sports Nurgisa Daueshov informed that the events devoted to the celebration of Abai’s 175th anniversary will be carried out across the world.

    As noted by Daueshov at a press conference in a Central Communications Service, there will be held a number of events in the framework of the international organizations including UNESCO and TURKSOY. The Kazakh Foreign Ministry and the International Turkic Academy are working on the translation of Abai’s writings to the Turkic languages. In October the current year UNESCO headquarters plans to hold a concert devoted to Abai’s anniversary. Paris will host the international research-to-practice conference, expositions and exhibitions. In addition, a number of Kazakhstan embassies will establish Abai centers.

    Alzhanova Raushan

