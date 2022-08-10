Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Abai's works played on Almaty tube
10 August 2022 15:22

Abai's works played on Almaty tube

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Singers and musicians of the traditional art theater Alatau performed the songs of the great Kazakh poet Abai to the accompaniment of musical instruments in the underground of Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to poet Rinat Zaitov, Abai Day should not remain on paper, but the works of Abai should be promoted among people.

«Today, singers and musicians of our theater performed the works of the people’s enlightener, poet Abai on the tube. Passengers were more than satisfied with it. I believe Abai can be promoted in different directions. So it is possible to introduce the works and songs of the great poet to the upcoming generation,» said Rinat Zaitov, director of the traditional art theatre Alatau.

Earlier the poets, writers, and citizens of Almaty laid flowers to the monument of the poet in the Abai Square in front of the Palace of the Republic.

Kazakhstan marks today, August 10, Abai Day, celebrating the great poet, thinker Abai.


