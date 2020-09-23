Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Abai’s works in Kyrgyz presented in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 September 2020, 13:23
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The simultaneous presentation of the Kyrgyz epos Manas in Kazakh and a collection of Abai’s works in Kyrgyz has been held in Nur-Sultan city today, Kazinform reports.

The event themed From Manas to Abai was jointly organized by the International Turkic Academy and the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.

President of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali said the event was dated to the 25th anniversary of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan. He noted it was called to strengthen the fraternal ties between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan through the promotion of spiritual values.

photo

Back in 1961 prominent Kazakh writer Mukhtar Auezov initiated the publication of Manas epos and now 60 years later it returns to the Kazakh readers, but this time in Kazakh. It was skillfully translated into the Kazakh language by Manas-teller Bayangali Alimzhanov, Kydyrali revealed.

Darkhan Kydyrali also reminded that this year marks the 175th anniversary of Abai which is widely celebrated not only in Kazakhstan, but also across brotherly Turkic-speaking countries. This is evidenced by the publication of his works in Kyrgyz.

Kydyrali added that the International Turkic Academy is honored to make the presentation of those two publications in Kazakh and Kyrgyz.

Zhanseit Tuimebayev, Deputy Chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, in his turn, added that Manas epos translated into Kazakh is a huge contribution to the Kazakh literature.

He also praised the International Turkic Academy led by Darkhan Kydyrali for implementing a wide range of projects aimed at the rapprochement of the Turkic-speaking countries, history, languages and literature of the Turkic world.


photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan   Culture   Turkic speaking states    Abai 175 Years  
