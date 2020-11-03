Go to the main site
    Abai’s Words of Wisdom translated into Uzbek

    3 November 2020, 15:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A book Words of Wisdom by Abai has been translated into Uzbek by Yakubzhan Yuldashev, Kazinform reports.

    The presentation of the Uzbek version of the book was held online on Tuesday. The online conference themed Consonance of great poets: Navoiy and Abai was also dedicated to the translation of Alisher Navoiy’s Khamsa into Kazakh.

    During the online conference, Mr. Yuldashev revealed that he translated the Abai’s Words to give the Uzbeks the opportunity to get to know Abai’s works and heritage better.

    Another participant of the online conference poet and translator Nesipbek Aituly said he grew up reading Abai. He stressed that Abai and Navoiy have united the Turkic world and it is thanks to them the eastern literature now holds a special place in the world literature. He added he is proud he has translated Khamsa into Kazakh.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

