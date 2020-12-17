Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Abai’s street appears in Argentina for Kazakhstan’s Independence Day

17 December 2020, 11:51
ROSARIO. KAZINFORM - This week, by Resolution No. 10.126 of the Municipal Council of the Argentine city of Rosario, one of the city streets, in particular the new district of San Fernando, was named after the Kazakh poet and thinker Abai to mark the 175th anniversary of the great enlightener, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Commenting on the city council's decision, the Deputy of Chairman of the City Council Agapito Blanco, noting the important role of Abai in the history of the Kazakh people and world culture, stressed that the decision to name one of the city streets after the Kazakh thinker was taken unanimously by all council members, which demonstrates the commitment of Argentinians to develop interaction with Kazakhstan and the importance of the twinning relationship between Rosario and Almaty, which was established in December 2019.

On 16 December, on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the Republic of Kazakhstan's independence, the national flag will once again be hoisted at Argentina's National Flag Memorial Complex in Rosario.

F or reference: In Rosario, since September 2016, there has been a Kazakhstan Cultural Centre under the leadership of our former compatriot, Irina Wagner, Ambassador of Friendship of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, and her husband Gustavo Gutierrez, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Argentina. Since 2016, with the support of the administration of the city of Rosario, a flag-raising ceremony has been held annually on 16 December.


