    Abai’s songs performed in India

    17 February 2020, 11:58

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM In celebration of the 175th Anniversary of the great Kazakh poet, philosopher, composer and public figure Abai Qunanbayuly on February 14, 2020 with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in India, children’s choir from Panchsheel Balak inter college sang the famous song of Abai «Kozimnin Karasy» in Kazakh language, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in New Delhi informs.

    Speaking at the event, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerlan Alimbayev told students about Abai’s work and his significance, and also informed about the article of President of Kazakhstan Kassym,-Jomart Tokayev on «Abai and Kazakhstan in the XXI century».

    The Kazakh Ambassador also noted that one of the streets in the center of New Delhi was named after the Kazakh poet and a statue of Abai will be installed in the capital city of India.

    The Kazakh diplomat also noted that Kazakhstan pays a special attention to support and promotion of young people. All students participating in the event were presented with souvenirs and certificates of appreciation.

    This event was the launch of celebrations dedicated to the 175th anniversary of Abai in India.


