Abai’s philosophy is an integral part of our cultural and national identity – Minister of Culture

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
21 January 2020, 16:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Abai’s philosophy is an integral part of our cultural and national identity. Minister of Culture and Sport Aktoty Raimkulova has said it today at the celebratory event on the occasion of the 175th anniversary of Abai held in Nur-Sultan.

«This year we mark the 175th jubilee of Abai Kunanbayev, an outstanding Kazakh poet and thinker. Abai’s philosophy became an integral part of our cultural and national identity,» the Minister said.

She noted that the poet formed a system of views that helped unite people around national values, native language and culture.

The Minister added that Kazakhstan implements today its own modernization agenda which fully coincides with the poet’s ideas.

«Abai’s idea of a ‘full-fledged person’ could become a target in bringing up young people. The point at issue is hardworking people, striving for constant development, kindness and creation, the people worth to serve as role-models for others,» she added.


