Abai’s heritage presented in Ethiopia

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
24 February 2020, 11:10
ADDIS ABABA. KAZINFORM A ceremonial event dedicated to the International Day of Native Language was held at Addis Ababa University in Ethiopia. Representatives of the ministries of science and higher education, culture, mass media, scientific and cultural communities of Ethiopia as well as diplomats attended the event, Kazinform learnt from the MFA’s press service.

The staff of the Kazakh Embassy in Ethiopia made a presentation of Abai’s heritage and performed his song «Kozimnin Karasy» in the Kazakh language.

Ministers of culture and science of Ethiopia, President of Addis Ababa University and UNESCO representatives welcomed the participants.

Recall that on May 30, 2019 Head of State signed a decree «On celebration of the 175th anniversary of Abai Kunanbayev».


Abai 175 Years  
News
