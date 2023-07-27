Go to the main site
    Abai's heritage discussed in Madrid

    27 July 2023, 12:45

    MADRID. KAZINFORM On July 21, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Spain together with Casa Asia Madrid have organized a conference on «Great People of the Kazakh Steppe: Abai Kunanbayev» dedicated to the outstanding Kazakh poet, philosopher, composer, educator and founder of the Kazakh written literature, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.

    Danat Mussayev, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Spain, and Director of Casa Asia Madrid Emilio de Miguel welcomed the attendees.

    Academician and Director of the Real Sociedad Económica Matritense de Amigos del País José Luis Yzaguirre took the floor as well. He spoke about the heritage of the great Kazakh son and shared his impressions of Abai’s works.

    Aida Turganbayeva, a representative of the local Kazakh diaspora, performed Abai’s world-famous song Kozimnin Karasy (You are the Pupil of My Eyes).

    The participants emphasized also Abai’s role in formation of the Kazakh literature, education and culture.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Culture Kazakhstan-Spain
