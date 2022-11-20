Go to the main site
    Abai’s descendant votes in presidential election

    20 November 2022, 13:56

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM 85-year-old Manatai Balkataiuly – a descendant of world-famous Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai Kunanbaiuly – cast his vote in the ongoing presidential elections today, Kazinform learned from the press service of the regional administration.

    The aksakal [white beard old man] raised two sons, three daughters and six grandchildren.

    «Our duty is to make a choice, to set an example for a younger generation. We are responsible for the future of our country. For this reason I came here to vote. Although, I am 85 today, I made my choice in favor of the future generations. I wish that Kazakhstan enters the list of most developed states of the world,» he noted.

    The aksakal is an honorary citizen of Abai region. He has been awarded a number of medals for his contribution to the development of the region.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan Abai region 2022 Presidential Election
