Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Abai’s descendant votes in presidential election

20 November 2022, 13:56
Abai’s descendant votes in presidential election
20 November 2022, 13:56

Abai’s descendant votes in presidential election

SEMEY. KAZINFORM 85-year-old Manatai Balkataiuly – a descendant of world-famous Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai Kunanbaiuly – cast his vote in the ongoing presidential elections today, Kazinform learned from the press service of the regional administration.

The aksakal [white beard old man] raised two sons, three daughters and six grandchildren.

«Our duty is to make a choice, to set an example for a younger generation. We are responsible for the future of our country. For this reason I came here to vote. Although, I am 85 today, I made my choice in favor of the future generations. I wish that Kazakhstan enters the list of most developed states of the world,» he noted.

The aksakal is an honorary citizen of Abai region. He has been awarded a number of medals for his contribution to the development of the region.


Related news
Interparliamentary cooperation with Mexico discussed at Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis vote in London
100-year-old resident of Zharkent casts her vote at elections
Read also
French observer shares his impression of presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Early presidential election of Kazakhstan conducted in Türkiye
Baikonur citizens actively partake in Kazakh presidential elections
Presidential Elections 2022: Voting kicks off in Brazil
Over 60% of Kazakhstanis cast ballots in presidential elections
Interparliamentary cooperation with Mexico discussed at Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry
Elections 2022: Voting starts in Budapest, Rome, The Hague and Bratislava
Half of Kazakhstan takes votes in presidential elections
News Partner
Popular
1 Elections 2022: Voting starts in 15 regions
2 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev casts his vote in presidential election
3 Kazakhstan to pursue multi-vector foreign policy, President
4 November 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Voting starts at 8,150 ballot stations in Kazakhstan

News