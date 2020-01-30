Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Abai 175 Years

Abai’s cultural centers to be unveiled in European cities

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 January 2020, 18:18
Abai’s cultural centers to be unveiled in European cities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Cultural centers dedicated to Abai are to be unveiled in two European cities of Budapest and Bratislava, Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Aktoty Raimkulova revealed at an extended session of the ministry Thursday, Kazinform reports.

At the session, Minister Raimkulova reminded that this year Kazakhstan marks the 175th anniversary of outstanding Kazakh poet and thinker Abai.

As part of the celebrations, Abai’s heritage and works are to be promoted not only in Kazakhstan but also abroad.

For instance, the Abai’s Academy has been launched at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

It is worth mentioning that Abai’s center ‘opened doors’ at the National Library of the Czech Republic «Klementium» earlier this week.


Culture   Kazakhstan   Abai 175 Years  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped