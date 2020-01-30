Abai’s cultural centers to be unveiled in European cities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Cultural centers dedicated to Abai are to be unveiled in two European cities of Budapest and Bratislava, Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Aktoty Raimkulova revealed at an extended session of the ministry Thursday, Kazinform reports.

At the session, Minister Raimkulova reminded that this year Kazakhstan marks the 175th anniversary of outstanding Kazakh poet and thinker Abai.

As part of the celebrations, Abai’s heritage and works are to be promoted not only in Kazakhstan but also abroad.

For instance, the Abai’s Academy has been launched at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

It is worth mentioning that Abai’s center ‘opened doors’ at the National Library of the Czech Republic «Klementium» earlier this week.