Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Abai 175 Years

Abai's corner unveiled in Jordan

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 December 2020, 13:11
Abai's corner unveiled in Jordan

AMMAN. KAZINFORM - As part of the celebration of the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet and enlightener Abai, on December 22, 2020 on the basis of the library of one of the largest universities of Jordan «Middle East University» the grand opening of Abai’s corner took place, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The ceremony was held with the participation of the MEU administration and students, as well as the Embassy and Kazakh diaspora representatives.

The presentation of Abai’s book in Arabic was the key event. In this regard, the MEU President Prof. Ala’aldeen Al-Halhouli highlighted importance of creating within the University a corner with the works of an outstanding classic for the popularization of Kazakh literature among local youth. This thesis was also reflected in the speech of the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Amman Aidarbek Toumatov, who expressed his confidence that the event will serve as an additional bridge connecting the cultural heritage of the two countries.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan   Abai 175 Years  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros