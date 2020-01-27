Abai’s Center unveiled at National Library of the Czech Republic

PRAGUE. KAZINFORM – A cultural and information center «Abai» was unveiled at the National Library of the Czech Republic «Klementium», Kazinform reports.

The leadership of Kazakhstan gave a start to the celebrations timed to the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet and thinker, Abai, countrywide on January 21, 2020.

As part of the celebrations the cultural and information center «Abai» was officially unveiled at the National Library of the Czech Republic «Klementium» on January 27. The event was jointly organized by the National Library of the Czech Republic and the National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the support of the Kazakh Embassy in the Czech Republic.

Attending the unveiling ceremony were Director of the National Library of the Czech Republic Martin Kocanda, Director of the National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan Umitkhan Munalbayeva, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic Marat Tazhin, Chairman of the Kazakhstan Writers’ Union Ulykbek Yessdaulet, professor Turssun Zhurtbai, Director of the Auezov Literature and Arts Institute Kenzhekhan Matyzhanov and other eminent public figures and writers from Kazakhstan as well as statesmen, reps of political and cultural circles of the Czech Republic and journalists.

In his opening remarks Ambassador Tazhin noted that the opening of Abai’s Center will promote mutual cultural enrichment of the two peoples and give Czech public an in-depth insight into the Kazakh literature and poetry.

A book exhibition Abai recognized by the world and a photo exhibition The World of Abai showcasing Abai Kunanbayev’s works, books and various materials about his life and creative work in different languages, including Czech, were held as part of the unveiling ceremony.

Abai’s The Book of Words translated into the Czech language was exhibited as well.

Additionally, Kazakhstani writers, Czech public figures and members of the Tarlan Kazakh Students’ Association attended a roundtable organized on the margins of the event.

Guests of the event believed that the opening of Abai’s Center will greatly contribute to the promotion of the cultural heritage of Kazakhstan in the Czech Republic.

It is worth mentioning that Abai’s Center was unveiled at one of the Europe’s oldest and most prestigious libraries. The library is located in the historical Klementium building in the heart of Prague.



