Abai’s books donated to the Central Library of Slovakian Academy of Sciences

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM The Central Library of the Academy of Sciences of the Slovak Republic hosted a ceremony of accepting 40 editions of the books by Abai, as well as works dedicated to his life and work, from the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Slovakia informs.

In order to familiarize the public in Slovakia with the works of the outstanding son of the Kazakh people, a delegation of Kazakh creative intelligentsia arrived in Bratislava. The delegation included prominent cultural figures such as Chairman of the Board of the Union of Writers Ulyqbek Yesdaulet, Director of the Mukhtar Auezov Institute of Literature and Art Kenzhekhan Matyzhanov, and Director General of the National Academic Library Umitkhan Munalbaeva .

State Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Science, Research and Sports Olga Nakhtmanova, member of the Presidium of the Slovak Academy of Sciences Yuri Marusiak, scientist, public figure, ex-ambassador of Slovakia to Kazakhstan Dusan Podgorski, Director of the Institute of Philosophy Richard Stahel and other representatives of state and academic circles of Slovakia. The event was moderated by Peter Hughes, Slovakian ambassador to Kazakhstan in 2013–2018.

The event took place as part of the celebration in 2020 of the 175th anniversary of Abai Kunanbayev (1845-1904), a philosopher, composer, politician, poet, enlightener, translator, founder of Kazakh written literature and its first classic, a cultural reformer who called for rapprochement with Russian and European culture.

Following the ceremony, representatives of the Kazakh public presented the philosophical and literary works of Abai, inspiring the younger generation to live, guided by the principles of honesty and justice, to serve their people, to strive for enlightenment.

Yesdaulet and Matyzhanov acquainted the participants with the lyrics of Abai, in which the great humanist converses with outstanding philosophers of East and West, trying to comprehend the true values and wisdom of the universe, to overcome the routine stagnation of thinking. They said Abai is an example of an inexorable search for truth, and the path of Abai is the search for moral integrity in the realization of the personal responsibility of everyone in the world. Munalbayeva expressed confidence the donation of the books by Abai will contribute to the study of the poet’s heritage in the Slovak Republic, the development of cultural cooperation between our countries.

Slovak participants noted the high importance of the works of Abai, which do not lose their relevance. They emphasized that Abai raised moral and social problems in his works, which are of importance not only for the Kazakh people, but for all of humanity. Podgorski appreciated the scale and lasting value of the «Words of Wisdom», dwelling on the life path of Abai that moulded his character. According to Nakhtmanova, Abai’s work testifies to the fact that he is considered to be «a giant of Kazakh thought», and it is no coincidence that his wise words do not die and his legacy will forever remain in the memory of the Kazakh people.

In his remarks, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovakia Roman Vassilenko emphasized that «Abai is a kind of identification code of the Kazakh people. His ‘Words of Wisdom’ have become the landmark defining national consciousness for over 100 years.» He expressed confidence that the donation of Abai’s books to the library would provide an opportunity for the Slovak public to learn more about the Kazakh people, and noted the event was «only the first in the series of events the new embassy plans to organize this year in order to make our countries closer in every way. «

Students from Kazakhstan, who came to the ceremony from different cities of Slovakia greatly helped in preparing and holding the event.



