Abai’s books donated to oldest research library in the Slovak Republic

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM – Books by prominent Kazakh philosopher, poet and enlightener Abai were donated to the University Library in Bratislava on the eve of his 178th birthday, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in the Slovak Republic.

During the donation ceremony Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the Slovak Republic Tolezhan Barlybayev noted the paramount importance of Abai’s spiritual heritage and relevance of studying his works amid civilization challenges the humanity is facing in the 21st century.

The Kazakhstani diplomat expressed hope that the collection of Abai’s books published in the Slovak and English languages will spark the interest of a wide readership.

University Library in Bratislava (ULB) is the oldest and largest research library in the Slovak Republic established in 1919. Currently the library contains approximately 2,520,000 publications.