    Abai's Book of Words translated into Ukrainian

    16 July 2020, 18:56

    KYIV. KAZINFORM - Abai's Book of Words has been translated into the Ukrainian language by the Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine, Kazinform has learnt from the Embassy's Facebook page.

    The book in the Ukrainian language was displayed in the city of Kaniv, Cherkasy region, at the Shevchenko's National Museum on July 15.

    Attending the presentation was Darkhan Kaletayev, Kazakh Ambassador to Ukraine, who mentioned Abai's works and heritage.

    The translation was done by Doctor of Philology, Professor Nikolay Vaskov, who pointed out Abai's patriotism and sense of responsibility for the nation.

    The Museum's director Igor Likhovoi stressed the resemblance between Abai and Kobzar (Taras Shevchenko), who, according to him, had brought a revolution of awareness to two nations, thus calling on the peoples to self-develop, be just, and merciful.


    Among the attendees were the representatives of the local intelligentsia, academic circles, the expert community of Ukraine, and the public administration bodies.

    It is said tens of copies of the translated book were handed out to the Museum for circulation to scientific and educational facilities of the region.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Ukraine Abai 175 Years
