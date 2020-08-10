Abai’s Book of Words translated into Armenian language

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM – The modern rendition of Mukhtar Auezov’s novel The Path of Abai as well as Abai’s Book of Words are now available in the Armenian language, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Path of Abai novel was first translated into the Armenian language in 1952. It is said to be rendered into the Armenian language again taking into consideration the modern changes in the language as well as the historic and philological revisions.

Turcologist Aleksandr Safaryan, translator Arman Safaryan as well as poet and translator Varuzhan Khastur involved in the translation. The books also include introductions by Kazakhstani Ambassador to Armenia Tikur Urazayevn as well as illustrations by Kazakhstani painter and architect Nurlan Buranbayev

The books will be presented on August 19 online and are planned to be distributed to leading universities and libraries of Armenia and Kazakhstan.



