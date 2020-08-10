Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Abai 175 Years

    Abai’s Book of Words translated into Armenian language

    10 August 2020, 16:45

    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM – The modern rendition of Mukhtar Auezov’s novel The Path of Abai as well as Abai’s Book of Words are now available in the Armenian language, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Path of Abai novel was first translated into the Armenian language in 1952. It is said to be rendered into the Armenian language again taking into consideration the modern changes in the language as well as the historic and philological revisions.

    Turcologist Aleksandr Safaryan, translator Arman Safaryan as well as poet and translator Varuzhan Khastur involved in the translation. The books also include introductions by Kazakhstani Ambassador to Armenia Tikur Urazayevn as well as illustrations by Kazakhstani painter and architect Nurlan Buranbayev

    The books will be presented on August 19 online and are planned to be distributed to leading universities and libraries of Armenia and Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Armenia World News Abai 175 Years
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    5 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region